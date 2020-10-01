Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia's artillery installations (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani army destroyed the artillery installations of the Armenian army, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



The Ministry of Defense has circulated footage of the destruction of artillery installations.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.