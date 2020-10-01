Ankara: ending occupation of Azerbaijani lands to benefit Armenia

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that ending the occupation of Azerbaijani territories will also benefit Armenia.



"When you think about it for the long-term effects, ending the occupation is for Armenia’s own good too. When it does this, it will enrich its own economy through economical integration and one of the most important clashes in the world will end. This occupation does not help Armenia in any way," he said, adding that the most rational thing to do for Armenia will be normalizing relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.



"But they do not think this way for now. If you ask me, they are harming themselves. After the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh ends, everything will be discussed through negotiations," Daily Sabah cited Kalin as saying.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman also said that Turkey is willing to discuss the tensions in the Caucasus with Russia.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.