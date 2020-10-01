Karabakh occupants declared themselves fighters against international terrorism

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed on Facebook why he came up with the fake about the participation of Syrian militants in the Karabakh war. It turned out that Yerevan invented and circulated this story through lobbyists in order to then declare themselves fighters against international terrorism.



"The international community has clearly stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against [the fake regime created in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Azerbaijan] 'NKR' and Armenia with the help of mercenary terrorists. Thus, the Karabakh front line becomes a civilizational front line. 'NKR' is fighting against international terrorism," he wrote.

As you can see, Nikol Pashinyan is in some kind of parallel reality, in which: a) Azerbaijan liberates its territories from the occupiers in "tandem" with Turkey; b) but they are fighting not by their own forces, but by the hands of Syrian militants; c) it is recognized by the international community. In fact, Azerbaijan is trying to de-occupy the lands seized by Armenia exclusively on its own, receiving only moral support from Turkey, and does not turn to any state for military assistance; accordingly, there are no mercenaries who are extremely ineffective in comparison with the regular Azerbaijani army; the international community has not received any "statements" of the reality of Yerevan fakes.



Only Armenia and people who sympathize with its policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijani lands continue to spread fake about the militants in Azerbaijan. No one else confirms that, as stated by the Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, "the mercenaries, up to 4 thousand people, were deployed from the north of Syria, under the cover of Turkey." Now, when Nikol Pashinyan, the initiator of the entire current exacerbation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, explained that he would like nonexistent militants in Azerbaijan to threaten the United States, Iran, Russia and France, it became clear what is the point of trying to convince the whole world of the unprovable and illogical fiction.



"Armenia and" NKR "are fighting for global security," Nikol Pashinyan concluded his post on Facebook.



Thus, now we can say with confidence that Yerevan, in order to distract the international community from the occupation of 20% of the Azerbaijani lands by the Armenian army, ethnic cleansing in its own and foreign territories and the continuation of terrorist acts against the peaceful Azerbaijani population, decided to present the situation as a struggle against international terrorism. In general, this is a standard tactic of the Karabakh occupation ideologists: look at what you are accused of, and blame the injured party, presenting itself as the victim.



The current leader of the occupation, aggression and war crimes by the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is trying to convince the international community that Armenia is not an occupier, not an aggressor or a war criminal. To this end, he creates a whole separate information space, pumping it up with false reports about Turkey's military assistance to Azerbaijan, the transportation of militants to Azerbaijan and the destruction of Armenian military equipment by NATO aircraft. As a result, to date, the situation in Yerevan's view looks like that the territory of Azerbaijan is liberated by anyone except the Azerbaijani troops themselves.



It is clear why Nikol Pashinyan chose this tactic: he has no arguments against the fact that Azerbaijan is liberating its lands after the Armenian prime minister himself thwarted the Karabakh peace talks. Azerbaijan operates within the framework of international law, which includes the right to protect its lands. Therefore, Armenia's "revolutionary leader" is building a whole system of fakes, in which there would is no place for reality. Those wishing to continue the occupation of the Azerbaijani land had no other choice.