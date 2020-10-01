Armenia's Armed Forces suffer from lack of fuel, ammunition supplies

The Armenian armed forces are suffering big losses along the entire front as a result of the attacks of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.



"The Armenian armed forces located in the occupied Azerbaijani territories are suffering big difficulties in the material and technical support of their armed forces," the ministry added.



"The Armenian military command is concerned because logistics officers, fearing to be hit by the Azerbaijani armed forces, refuse to supply ammunition, fuel and lubricants to the advanced units," the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.