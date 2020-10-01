Azerbaijan dismisses info on Armenia shooting down its aircraft

The information that an aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down is false, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The information disseminated in the Armenian media that the aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force was shot down and its wreckage fell on Iran’s territory does not correspond to reality, said the ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense states that all aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force are combat-ready and fully operational," the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.