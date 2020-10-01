Azerbaijan's territory shelled from Armenia's Goris

Azerbaijan's territory was shelled from the territory of Goris, Armenia on the morning of October 1, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.



The rockets fired by Armenia fell on the front line in the Jabrayil-Fuzuli territory.



The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry urged Armenia to immediately stop shelling the Azerbaijani territory and warned that otherwise adequate measures will be taken.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.