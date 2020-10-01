European Council: Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be solved to avoid humanitarian crisis

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić said that a peaceful solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be found at the negotiating table to prevent a grave humanitarian crisis.



"As the armed conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh escalates with a growing number of civilian casualties, I mourn the deaths of the many people, including civilians, who are falling victim to the hostilities," she noted.

"I implore all sides of the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and implement without delay the interim measures decided by the European Court of Human Rights. A peaceful solution must be found at the negotiating table to prevent a grave humanitarian crisis," Burić urged the parties to the conflict.

The Secretary General reiterated her support to the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to this end.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.