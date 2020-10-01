Two civilians killed during Armenian armed forces’ shelling of Aghdam district

Azerbaijani civilians 54-year-old Mursal Mammadov and his son 24-year-old Samir Mammadov were killed as a result of the Armenian armed forces’ shelling, according to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

The shell fragments hit a house in Hajimammadli village of Aghdam district on Oct. 1 at about 13:00 (GMT+4).

The prosecutor's office of Aghdam district filed a criminal case. The employees of the prosecutor's office are carrying out the investigative and operational measures that are possible in combat conditions.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.