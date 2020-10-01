Baku: Azerbaijan's army strikes only at military facilities

The disinformation is being spread that the civilians living in Hadrut and Khojavend settlements were shelled by the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.



As opposed to the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani army strikes only at military facilities, rather than the civilians.



"Our military units attacked the headquarters of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces, deployed in the occupied Hadrut settlement, as well as the infrastructure of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of the aforementioned division and the headquarters of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment in Khojavend," the ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.