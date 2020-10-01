Turkish parliament speaker calls Azerbaijani envoy

The speaker of Turkey’s parliament Mustafa Sentop held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s envoy to Turkey Hazar Ibrahimi today.

Mustafa Sentop invited Ambassador Hazar Ibrahimi to attend the Turkish parliament’s fourth legislative session in the capital Ankara, according to the speaker’s office.

He told Ibrahimi that Turkey will continue to extend all support to Azerbaijan in line with the "two states, one nation" principle, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Turkish parliament will start the fourth legislative session of its 27th term on Thursday afternoon, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set to deliver opening remarks.