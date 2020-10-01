Nazarbayev expresses concern over Karabakh conflict's escalation

The First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed concern over the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of Elbasy said.

According to the press service, Nazarbayev supported the call for an end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed concern over the escalation of the conflict, noting the importance of starting negotiations between the two states, which will serve to quickly stabilize the situation in the region.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.