Antibodies to COVID-19 mostly developed by 18-45 age group, medical company says

Over half of people of 18-45 years of age, tested by the Invitro medical company, have antibodies to the coronavirus, the company’s statement said, Kazinform reports.

According to the Invitro monitoring project created in order to observe mass testing for the G (IgG) class antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, during more than four months of testing only 3% of positive results were detected in children under 14 and 2% - in teenagers aged 14 to 18. The share of positive tests in people aged 45 to 65 was at 35%, with 5% of positive tests among those over 65, TASS reports.

«The highest number of patients with positive results (of tests for antibodies - TASS) detected, 55%, was among people of 18 to 45 years of age,» the statement noted. In all, in Russian territory after 4.5 months of mass testing for antibodies to the coronavirus infection Invitro performed over 730,000 tests. The positive results of a test for the G (IgG) class antibodies, indicating the development of immune response, were obtained cumulatively in 17% of Russians participating in testing. In Moscow, where during this period over 190,000 tests were performed, the share of children under four with antibodies made up 3%, of teenagers between 14 and 18 - 2%, of adults aged 18-45 - 62%, of those in the 45-65 age group - 29%, while the share of people over 65 with the antibodies to the coronavirus was at 4%. «Low values of detected antibodies to the novel coronavirus in children most likely are caused by the effectiveness of measures taken to prevent the spread of the infection. It is also necessary to note that children and teenagers frequently have light and symptomless forms of COVID-19. Accordingly, it is possible to presume that compared to those who had moderate and severe forms of the disease, their humoral immune response is less pronounced, the antibodies are synthesized in lower numbers, their level quickly decreases below the laboratory level of detection,» as the statement quoted chief of medicine of Invitro-Siberia Andrey Pozdnyakov.