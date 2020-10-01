Çavuşoğlu, Lavrov discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a phone call Thursday, discussing the recent tensions in the Caucasus, Daily Sabah reports.

According to information from Anadolu Agency (AA), the top diplomats discussed in detail the clashes between the Azerbaijani military and Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The area, which is recognized as Azerbaijani territory by the United Nations and virtually every government in the world except Armenia, has been under illegal occupation for decades.