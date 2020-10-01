No second coronavirus wave in Moscow, mayor says

Moscow’s authorities are confident that the city is not facing a second coronavirus wave, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"There is no second coronavirus wave because a second wave comes when those who have already recovered from the infection fall ill again. We don’t see anything like that," he noted. However, Sobyanin admitted that there had been a rise in cases.

According to the latest statistics, about 34 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,010,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,185,231 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 964,242 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,891 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.