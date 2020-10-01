Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April 29 - health ministry
Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April, Reuters reports.
There were 24 COVID-related deaths on Thursday against 19 the day before -- far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April.
Vestnik Kavkaza
