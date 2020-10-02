French President announces initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are expected to adopt a number of initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh in the near future.

"I briefed the European Council members on the joint statement and initiatives of the three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - the U.S., Russia and France - which we hope to launch so we may pass to active meditation with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Macron told a news conference in Brussels.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.