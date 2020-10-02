Azerbaijani army liberates mountain heights near Madagiz

Hostilities continued in various directions of the front line on the night and morning of October 2, according to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



Azerbaijani troops liberated the commanding heights of the Armenian Armed Forces right next to Madagiz settlement in the direction of Agdere, keeping the settlement under control, the ministry said.



According to the ministry, having broken through the resistance of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Jabrayil-Fuzuli, the Azerbaijani troops forced them to retreat and advanced forward.



The operational situation in the direction of Murovdag is also controlled by Azerbaijani troops. "In the period from 00:00 to 07:00, 5 units of military equipment, 3 infrastructure facilities and a large number of personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed," the statement reads.



The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.