CoE Commissioner urges to resume talks on Karabakh conflict

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović urged to stop military escalation and resume negotiations for a peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to the Council of Europe's website.

"I deeply regret the resumption of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which has already resulted in many casualties," she said.



"I urge sides to stop military escalation and resume negotiations for a peaceful settlement to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. This is the only way to spare further civilian and military lives and protect civilian populations from the devastating impact of a new military conflict," the Commissioner for Human Rights stressed.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.