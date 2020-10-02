Indonesia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to end fighting in Karabakh

Indonesia called for an immediate halt to armed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, voicing concern over the escalating tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,

Spokesperson for Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah urged both sides to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue to peacefully resolve conflicts in line with international law and existing UN resolutions.

"Indonesia also calls on the two sides to return to the Minsk Process negotiation table facilitated by the OSCE," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.

He advised Indonesian citizens residing in Azerbaijan and Armenia to always comply with regulations set by local governments and maintain close contact with the Indonesian embassies.

