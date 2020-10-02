Hungary says supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Hungary announced its backing for Baku on the eve of an EU summit meant to deal with the escalating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh lies within the internationally recognised borders of Azerbaijan, and Hungary supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states as a general principle of international law," Hungary’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade announced.

"Hungary supports the reduction of tensions in the escalating Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a negotiated solution in the framework of the consultations by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," the ministry added.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited Baku last year, where he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Following the meeting of the Turkic Council (which includes Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan), the Hungarian prime minister justified the importance of the Eastern relations with excellent economic opportunities, especially energy cooperation," Euractiv reported.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.