Armenia ready for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh in OSCE Minsk Group

Yerevan is ready to start talks on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh through the OSCE Minsk Group countries mediation, the national Foreign Ministry said Friday, commenting on the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the United States and France).



"We welcome the fact that heads of the OSCE Minsk group co-chair countries sternly condemned the use of force in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Armenia is committed to resolution of the conflict through peaceful means. We will continue to adamantly repel Azerbaijan’s aggression but, at the same time, are also ready to work with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the direction of a ceasefire based on the agreements of 1994-1995," the statement reads.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.