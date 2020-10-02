Australia urges sides of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to show restraint

Australia is concerned by the renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said.



"We urge parties to the conflict and all other sides to show restraint and support the efforts of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to help negotiate a peaceful resolution," she stressed.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.