Armenia: citizens of many countries fighting against Azerbaijan

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in his interview with Al Jazeera TV channel on October 1 admitted that Armenians from different countries are fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"They are ethnic Armenians, and there is nothing wrong with the fact that, despite they are citizens of different countries, they are fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. We admit the participation of Armenians from different countries in the hostilities," Trend cited him as saying.

The Armenian president explained that these ethnic Armenians could be from America, France, Ukraine and Russia.

Sarkisyan also accused Turkey of its alleged interference in military conflicts not only in Nagorno Karabakh, but also in Libya, Iraq and Syria



"Why should Turkey hide its interference in the military conflict in Nagorno Karabakh?" the host asked. "The Turkish authorities don’t hide the fact that they are waging hostilities in Syria and Iraq against terrorists, and also support the officially recognized government of Libya."



"This is my version, and Turkey has its own version, and it is up to you to decide which one to accept," Sarkisyan replied, without finding a better answer.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.