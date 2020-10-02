Armenian armed forces fire rockets at settlements in Shamkir, Aghdam and Tovuz

The Armenian armed forces are firing rockets at Sabirkend village in Shamkir district from Armenia’s territory and Guzanli settlement in Aghdam district from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Later, the ministry said that the Armenian armed forces are firing rockets at Amirli settlement of Barda district, Aghdam settlement of Tovuz district, and Guzanli settlement of Aghdam district.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.