UN urges to resume peace talks on Karabakh under auspices of OSCE

The United Nations maintains contacts with the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 'at different levels' and urges on the need to resume peace negotiations, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric made the statement answering journalists' questions during a daily briefing in New York, according to UN News.

"We have also maintained and continue to maintain contact with our colleagues in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," he said. “We believe that the parties should return to the Minsk process, which is being led by the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairs."

He added that the UN continues to maintain contacts with representatives of the parties at different levels'.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.