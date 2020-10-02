Azerbaijan destroys Armenian armed forces' logistics facilities (VIDEO)

Logistics facilities and combat vehicles transporting weapons and ammunition to the stronghold of the Armenian armed forces on a mountain peak were destroyed by the Azerbaijani armed forces, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The video was posted on the ministry's YouTube channel.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.