Azerbaijani army’s counter-offensive operation continues (VIDEO)

The counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army continues. As a result of military operations in various directions of the front, several territories were liberated from occupation.

Demonstrating their helplessness before the Azerbaijani victorious army, the Armenians flee from the battlefield. The Azerbaijani armed forces captured a lot of weapons and equipment as a trophy.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.