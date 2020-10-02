Armenian brings armed forces to full combat readiness

Armenia's Defense Ministry declared about bringing Armenian armed forces to full combat readiness.

According to head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev, this statement was made because the Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenia's military infrastructure by using drones and high technology.



"Serious blows were inflicted on the main logistics and ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces. These blows have significantly reduced the resistance of the Armenian armed forces on the front line. Destruction of the military fortification systems, material and technical base built by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for thirty years within a short time means the destruction of the combat resistance of the Armenian armed forces, " Hajiyev added.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.