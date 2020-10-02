Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia turns foreign journalists into targets by sending them to zone of ongoing hostilities

Armenia turns foreign journalists into targets by sending them to the zone of ongoing hostilities, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev said.



He called upon foreign journalists not to go to the territories where the hostilities are ongoing.



"If the journalists are in areas close to the firing zone, then we are not responsible for their safety. Armenians bring the journalists to places of hostilities, thereby continuing provocations. In this case, Armenia bears direct responsibility," Hajiyev said.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Seven villages of Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, key heights near Talysh, as well as Murovdag were liberated.