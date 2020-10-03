Thirty-two more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Thirty-two more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 5,300, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reported.

"Thirty-two coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 5,314.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow has the biggest number of coronavirus cases in the country, with the morbidity demonstrating upwards tendencies in the recent days. By today, Moscow has reported 297,729 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2,704 registered during the day.

To date, 1,194,643 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 970,296 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.