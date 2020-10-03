Turkmenistan intends to further expand cooperation with EU

Turkmenistan intends to further expand cooperation with the European Union, both in a bilateral and multilateral format, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

Thus, the president instructed Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to finalize proposals for cooperation with the EU.

He noted that Turkmenistan and the EU have been successfully cooperating within the framework of national and regional projects for many years.

Speaking about this, the head of state noted that the EU is one of the main partners of Turkmenistan in the field of trade, and investment.

As earlier the representative of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan told Trend, Turkmenistan should be able to benefit from assistance in the European Union (EU) Framework for financial assistance from 2021 through 2027.

The existence of EU Delegation in Ashgabat helps EU to better assist Turkmenistan in its development path, in particular in the process of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the representative added.

"The EU decision to open full-fledged Delegation in Turkmenistan in July 2019, followed by the appointment of a first resident Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan in early 2020 marked a culmination of our up-till-than relations," said the representative.