Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva donate their monthly salary to Armed Forces Relief Fund
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have donated their monthly salary to the Armed Forces Relief Fund, Trend reports.
The Armed Forces Relief Fund was established under the order issued by President Heydar Aliyev on August 17, 2002. The Fund was established in order to develop and strengthen the material and technical base of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Vestnik Kavkaza
