Russia reports 9,859 new coronavirus cases, record figure since May 15

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 9,859 per day, which is the maximum figure since May 15. The total number of people infected in the country has reached 1,204,502, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the headquarters, the daily growth rate was 0.8%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow Region, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Chuvash Republic (0.3%), the Republic of Tyva, the Tula Region and the Republic of Tatarstan (0.4%).

In particular, 2,884 new cases were detected in Moscow, 358 - in St. Petersburg, 259 - in the Moscow region, 219 - in the Rostov region, 199 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region