Trump to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center

US President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland and remain there for several days, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday. She added that the head of state will continue to work from there, TASS reports.

According to her, Trump "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, which was spread by the White House press pool.