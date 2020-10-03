Azerbaijani Defense Ministry addresses citizens

On the official website, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan published an appeal to the citizens of the country.

"The Azerbaijani army is surrounded by attention and care of our state and personally the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Activities to further improve the equipment, provision and social conditions of personnel continue.

We inform you that in recent days, a large number of applications have been received with offers of various kinds of assistance to the advanced units of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Ministry of Defense expresses its deep gratitude to our people for the attention and care shown to our army, "the message reads.