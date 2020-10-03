Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling villages in Azerbaijan

Tonight, the Armenian armed forces shelled the settlements in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed.

The message published on the agency's website reads that the city of Tartar, the villages of Sahleabad, Gazian, Gapanli, Gaynag, Eskipara, Gusanli district, the village of Ayag Gervend, Imamgulubeyli, Garadaghly, Tezekand of Aghdam region, the village of Muganli, Giyameddinly, and the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy region were shelled by the Armenian forces.