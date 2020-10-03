Turkey is ready lo launch new operation against Kurds in northern Syria

Turkey will remain active on the ground and continue its operations until stability is ensured along its southern border, the country’s president said on Oct. 3, Hurriyet Daily News informs.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asserted that Turkey will wipe out all terror zones in Syria if others fail to keep their promise.



“While thwarting attempts to establish a terror corridor along our borders, Turkey also showed our Syrian brothers and sisters that they are not alone,” he said in a video address at the inauguration of the Reyhanlı Dam and other facilities in the southern Hatay province, Hurriyet Dayly News informs.