OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs call for ceasefire to repatriate of fallen servicemen

The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephanr Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) called on the warring parties in Nagorno-Karabakh to an immediate humanitarian truce to remove the bodies of the dead soldiers, the statement of the co-chairs, published on the OSCE website, reads.

It is specified that the removal of the bodies is proposed to be carried out in coordination with the OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross.