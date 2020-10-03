Zurabishvili: all Caucasian countries want peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, calling to resume dialogue and stop hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I want to appeal to the presidents and authorities of our two friendly and neighboring countries so that dialogue between them can be restored as soon as possible. I want to call for de-escalation and ceasefire," Zurabishvili said.

Zurabishvili, on behalf of the Georgian people, also expressed regret over the victims of the conflict and noted that peace in the region is in the interests of all three countries, Sputnik-Georgia reports.