Poroshenko tested positive for COVID-19

Ex-President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko diagnosed with coronavirus was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia, his wife Marina informed.

In a video message posted on the European Solidarity party's Facebook page, she said that not only the ex-president but also his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

"Petr Alekseevich was hospitalized to one of Kyiv’s hospitals that treats patients with coronavirus. Even though my husband has bilateral pneumonia, he has a strong will and demonstrates it in the fight against the disease. He strictly adheres to the prescribed treatment protocol," Marina Poroshenko reported.

