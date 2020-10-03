Russia’s Ministry of Education to make teaching more attractive

The Ministry of Education of Russia intends to intensify information and propaganda activities to popularize the profession of a teacher, the deputy head of the department, Denis Gribov informed.



He drew attention to the fact that the rating of the teaching today "is not so high”. Though, according to him, one should not underestimate this profession. The question is what is the view from within the profession and from the outside.



Gribov also noted that during the pandemic the doctor's profession was heroised. Thus, it is necessary to raise the overall prestige of teaching.