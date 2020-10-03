Azerbaijani army liberates Madagiz

Amid the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the armed forces of Azerbaijan liberated the village of Madagiz, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced.

“Today, the Azerbaijani army raised the Azerbaijani flag in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours,” the head of state twitted.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijani troops managed to occupy the heights around the settlement, and, today, the village was finally liberated from the occupation forces.

The Azerbaijani leader congratulated the commander of the 1st Army Corps, Hikmet Hasanov, on the liberation of Madagiz.

Ilham Aliyev instructed Hasanov to convey congratulations to the entire personnel of the corps. In turn, Hasanov expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev and assured him that the 1st Army Corps would honorably fulfill all the tasks assigned by the President of Azerbaijan.