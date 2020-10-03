Pashinyan reports another fake-mews about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made an address to the nation in connection with the ongoing escalation in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



Pashinyan called the actions of the Azerbaijani side on the liberation of its occupied territories "unprecedented." According to Pashinyan, about 150 high-ranking Turkish servicemen are allegedly taking part in the conflict helping Azerbaijan.



Pashinyan added that Azerbaijan and Turkey’s actions are motivated by internal issues, news.am reports.