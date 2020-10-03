Main » News

19 civilians die, more than 60 wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that as a result of the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, 19 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and more than 60 injured,  the press service of the Azerbaijani leader informs.

"President Ilham Aliyev said that as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the armed forces of Armenia, 19 civilians were killed, more than 60  injured, hundreds of households were destroyed," RIA Novosti cites the press service of the Azerbaijani leader.

