Next 48 hours to be critical for Trump

The next 48 hours will be critical for President Donald Trump as he fights Covid-19, a source familiar with the President's health told reporters, CNN reports.

"The President's vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source told White House pool reporters after the briefing from his doctors, CNN informs.

Sources told CNN previously the President was running a low fever.