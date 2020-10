Turkish reporters shelled in Armenia

Armenian shells bombarding civilian locations in western Azerbaijan fell near Turkish journalists stationed in Terter city on Saturday, Anadolu Agency informs.

Staff from Anadolu Agency, as well state-run news channel TRT and the private Ihlas News Agency (IHA) were able to escape the attack unscathed. Border clashes broke out last week when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties, Anadolu Agency recalls.