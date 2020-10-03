Trump feels better thanks to doctors

President Trump is fever-free and in "exceptionally good spirits," doctors said Saturday, hours after the president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following the announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. It's the most serious health crisis a president has faced since President Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, CBS News informs.

According to CBS News, on Saturday, Mr. Trump tweeted an update from the hospital, where the White House says he will spend the next few days. He said he is "feeling well" with help from doctors and nurses and everyone at Walter Reed, calling them "AMAZING."