Azerbaijani Defense Ministry publishes footage from liberated territories (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published video footage from the liberated villages in Terter, Jabrayil and Fizuli regions.

At the moment, the armed forces of Azerbaijan have liberated the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, the villages of Garakhanbeyli, Gervend, Horadiz, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli, Yukhary Abdulrahmanli in the Fizuli region, as well as the villages of Boyuk Merjanli, Nyuzgar, Mehdili, Chahyrly, Ashagi Maralyan, Sheyben and Guychag in Jebrail region.