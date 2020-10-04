Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani villages subjected to rocket and artillery fire

The territory of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district is subjected to rocket fire from Armenia’s territory while the villages of Aghdam and Tartar districts - to artillery fire from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.