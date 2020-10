Armenia launches missile attack on Mingachevir and Terter

Amenian armed forces launched missile attack on Azerbaijan's Mingachevir, industrial city hosting water reservoir, key electricity plant, and Terter, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"Armenia's state terror against Azerbaijani civilians continues. Minutes ago Armenia's armed forces launched missile attack against #Mingachevir industrial city of Azerbaijan. Mingachevir hosts water reservoir and key electricity plant. Barbaric expression of desperation," Hajiyev stated in his Twitter account earlier.